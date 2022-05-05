Preston North End announce significant player departure is in the pipeline

Preston North End have confirmed that Paul Huntington will leave Deepdale when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Huntington hasn’t been involved this season for North End, with the 34-year-old’s last appearance for the club coming all the way back in March 2021 in the 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Nevertheless, Huntington has been an important figure in Preston’s rise back into the Championship from League One, as well as their flirtation with the play-off places in recent seasons.

The centre-back’s contract expires in the summer and Preston have now released a statement confirming that Huntington will move on after 10 years at Deepdale.

Within that statement, Preston confirmed that given Huntington’s career at Deepdale, there will be plans put in place for a testimonial fixture in pre-season.

Huntington has made 305 appearances for North End since his arrival in 2012, winning promotion from League One and also helping the club establish themselves back in the Championship.

Commenting on his pending departure, Huntington outlined his pride in playing for North End, before concluding: “I’m looking forward to the last game on Saturday to be able to say thank you to the fans, my teammates and the staff because it’s been a home for me at this football club, and I wish it nothing but success for the future.

“PNE will always be a big part of my life and it will be the first club I look out for results wise. I’ll now be able to look on as a fan.”

Preston bring their season to and end against Middlesbrough at Deepdale on Saturday.

The Verdict

Given how Huntington hasn’t been involved this season, it’s not really a surprise to learn that he’s moving on, with Ryan Lowe hoping to take Preston in a new direction.

However, it’s still significant for such a long serving player to be leaving a club.

In an era where loyalty is hard to come by, Huntington has done well to play over 300 times for Preston and establish himself in the club’s folklore as he has.

There will surely be a fitting send-off to follow.

