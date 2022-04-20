Preston North End and Stoke City taking interest in non-league player

Championship sides Preston North End and Stoke City could be set to battle it out for Penrith AFC teenager Alfie Brunskill, according to the News and Star.

The Cumbrian non-league side, who ply their trade in the ninth tier of English football and step five of the non-league pyramid, have recently blooded the forward into their first-team after impressing for the under-18’s.

Having netted goals recently against Billingham, Bishop Auckland and Ryhope CW, Brunskill is on the radar of EFL clubs and is already said to have partaken in a trial at North End.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Preston North End 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Anders Lindegaard Djurgardens Helsingborg Malmo Hammarby

The Lilywhites are a former club of former Penrith boss Chris Humphrey, who was relieved of his duties this week at the Bonny Blues, however he was being assisted by Andy Livingstone – head of academy recruitment at PNE – which has led to the rule being ran over Brunskill.

However Stoke are also set to take a look at the 17-year-old in the near future, with Humphrey revealing over the weekend before he lost his job that the Potters were going to take the young striker on trial with a view to signing him up to their academy system.

The Verdict

Brunskill could have the opportunity of a lifetime by potentially climbing up the footballing pyramid at a rapid rate.

The links to North End make complete sense considering their academy recruitment director has been working with Penrith, so there’s no harm in seeing is he matches up to what the club already have.

However Stoke taking an interest is more interesting, and with the higher grade of their academy system compared to PNE’s it would be a more attractive move.

Nothing has been decided just yet though as Brunskill needs to impress on his trial period first – then big decisions will need to be made.