Preston North End and Stoke City failure to land Leeds United transfer agreement revealed

Preston North End and Stoke City both enquired about a loan for Leeds United forward, Joe Gelhardt, back in the summer but approaches were knocked back by the Premier League club.

Leeds are starting to blood Gelhardt in the Premier League amid their current injury crisis. He’s made a top-flight debut in recent weeks, as well as playing for Marcelo Bielsa in the EFL Cup.

Gelhardt’s introduction as Leeds drew 1-1 with Wolves last weekend in the Premier League was key, as the 19-year-old’s driving run won Leeds a penalty to earn them a point.

As the clamour for Gelhardt grows at Elland Road, it’s been revealed by The Athletic that both Preston and Stoke asked Leeds about the chance of a loan for Gelhardt back in the summer. Leeds’ reaction was no.

The young forward’s breakthrough came at Wigan, but he signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020 for a deal believed to be worth around £1m.

He helped Leeds’ U23s to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last season and has backed that up with six goals in only seven matches this season in the Premier League 2 top-flight.

Gelhardt will be expected to be involved in the Leeds squad on Sunday when they head to Norwich City.

The Verdict

What a signing Gelhardt would have been for either Preston or Stoke.

He’s a top talent and more than capable of cutting it in the Championship. Prior to joining Leeds, he’d had his chances for Wigan in the top-flight, they weren’t regular, but he was still making an impact.

Ultimately, his talent is too great for Leeds to let go and as he makes his way into the first-team at Elland Road, it’s unlikely any agreement will be there to strike in January.

