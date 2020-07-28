Preston North End and Millwall leading transfer chase for 26-year-old

Millwall and Preston North End are said to be leading the chase for defender Ben Heneghan on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (27/07, 18:37).

Heneghan is on the lookout for a new club after being released by Sheffield United upon the expiry of his contract, having made only one appearance for the Blades during a three-year stay at Bramall Lane.

The former Motherwell defender spent the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns on loan at Blackpool, making a total of 80 appearances for the Tangerines over two seasons at Bloomfield Road.

After impressing at League One level, it is claimed that Championship sides Millwall and Preston are leading the chase for Heneghan, who is now available to sign for free.

Preston have recently bid farewell to Tom Clarke who is now at Salford City, meaning that Alex Neil could be on the lookout for a new centre-half to provide cover for Patrick Bauer and Ben Davies this summer.

With Davies enduring another solid season in the Championship, though, Premier League interest could arrive, having been previously linked with the likes of Wolves, Everton and Newcastle United.

The Verdict

This makes sense for both clubs to be interested in signing Heneghan.

He’s only 26, he’s impressed in League One and is now available to sign for nothing, and especially from a Preston perspective, it’s the type of signing which they usually look to make.

North End need defensive cover this summer, and bringing in a player like Heneghan for nothing makes perfect financial sense.