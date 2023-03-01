Preston North End and Man United transfer admission comes to light involving Alvaro Fernandez

Preston North End loanee Alvaro Fernandez has revealed that his parent club Manchester United turned down offers from clubs in various countries – including in his native Spain – so that he could join the Lilywhites.

The 19-year-old, who was awarded the Red Devils’ Reserve Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, joined North End prior to the start of the current campaign, and aside from an ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks early in the season, he has appeared in most matches this season with 30 outings to his name.

Fernandez has not always been a starter however in Ryan Lowe’s side, with the teenager having to share game-time with Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady at left wing-back.

He has however notched four assists in all competitions, with his attacking style of play and flair perhaps one of the only real positives on the pitch in recent weeks for PNE.

Man United kept Fernandez where he is in the January transfer window when they could have recalled him, and now the youngster has revealed that he could have gone elsewhere before his club decided that Deepdale was the best place for his development.

“They have a good relationship between clubs (United with North End),” Fernandez told Spanish outlet AS on the decision to sign for PNE.

“I had good options for the Championship and some other league, but they recommended me to come here.

“Some came from Spain, but United were firm. There were purchase options and they were not willing.”

The Verdict

In hindsight, it looks like the right decision that United made in regards to Fernandez.

He was perhaps not ready to move to the top division of another country, and by placing him at a competitive Championship club they were giving him regular minutes in the men’s game in England.

That should acclimatise him well to go back to United next season for whatever they want to do with him, but it’s unlikely that he will be a part of Erik Ten Hag’s squad just yet as he has a lot of learning still to do.

PNE fans will hope that they can get him back on loan once again, but bigger clubs may have taken notice of his abilities during his time at Deepdale.