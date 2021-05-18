Preston North End and Huddersfield battling to sign Luton Town stalwart

Matty Pearson has turned down a contract extension at Luton Town, with Championship rivals Huddersfield Town and Preston North End set to make a play for him according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old is one of a number of Hatters stalwarts who are set to exit Kenilworth Road this summer, along with fellow centre-back Sonny Bradley, Pelly Ruddock and James Collins – who is primed to join Cardiff City.

After a move from Accrington Stanley to Barnsley didn’t work out, Pearson joined Luton when they were in League One in 2018, and he’s been a stalwart for the Hatters ever since.

Pearson has missed just 10 league games in the last three campaigns and he’s been an important figure at the back for Nathan Jones’ side as they finished 12th in the Championship this season – even playing at right-back on occasion.

And with the two clubs linked to him it looks like Pearson could be set to head back to his northern roots having been born in Keighley, located in Yorkshire and not far from Huddersfield.

But news being made public of his impending departure from Luton could mean more clubs circle in the chase for his signature as we get closer to the transfer window opening.

The Verdict

Pearson would fit issues that need to be solved at both the Lilywhites and the Terriers so you can see why he’s been linked.

Huddersfield are lacking centre-back options following the departures of Elphick, Schindler and Stearman and Pearson would provide a rock-solid option in Carlos Corberan’s preferred three centre-half system.

North End’s defensive options also need to be addressed going into next season, but if you believe reports then Liam Lindsay is returning permanently and Sepp van den Berg could very well be as well.

That would mean that Pearson surely wouldn’t be needed at Deepdale but there’s a void that needs to be filled at right-back, a position that the 27-year-old has played occasionally, so he would at least provide some versatility.