Preston North End and Charlton Athletic eye agreement for recently released Middlesbrough player

Preston North End and Charlton Athletic are reportedly interested in signing Sol Bamba following his release from Middlesbrough.

Bamba featured on 24 occasions in the Championship last season for Boro, but was released in the summer when his contract on Teesside expired.

The 37-year-old hasn’t officially hung up his boots despite that, with offers presenting themselves, including one in the Championship.

According to Wales Online, Preston have been in contact with Bamba over a potential deal, as the veteran centre-back weighs up his options.

There’s also the opportunity for Bamba to step down into League One, with Charlton joining Preston in making contact with the player this week.

Can you remember how much Preston North End paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 1. Ali McCann [The Scotsman] £800k £1.2m £1.8m £2.2m

Bamba has enjoyed a playing career spanning almost 20 years.

His clubs in England include Leicester City, Leeds United and Boro, with Bamba playing in Scotland too.

Prior to a move to Middlesbrough, Bamba was with Cardiff City with Neil Warnock, winning promotion to the Premier League on 2017/18.

The Verdict

Bamba’s release from Middlesbrough was to be expected this summer, but he’s such an asset still, which is underlined by Preston and Charlton holding an interest in him.

The centre-back is a massive presence on the field and still churns out plenty of good performances in the Championship, whilst his influence on the wider club is something that’s been infectious over his career.

For Preston, he’d be a useful addition as they look to break into the top-six under Ryan Lowe, whilst Charlton could obviously do with a player of his quality and experience down in League One.

Thoughts? Let us know!