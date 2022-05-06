Preston North End and Blackpool both keeping tabs on 22-year-old ahead of summer window

Preston North End and Blackpool are both believed to be keeping tabs on Anthony Hartigan ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

Hartigan is set to leave AFC Wimbledon when his current contract expires in June after rejecting a new deal at Plough Lane.

Rotherham United are also understood to be eyeing up a potential swoop for the 22-year-old who has previously been linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers.

Due to the fact that Hartigan is under the age of 24, Wimbledon will be entitled to receive a compensation fee for him which could be decided by a tribunal if a figure cannot be agreed with a potential suitor.

The Dons will be preparing for life in League Two in the coming months after being relegated last weekend.

A product of Wimbledon’s youth academy, Hartigan featured regularly for the club in the third-tier during the 2021/22 campaign.

Whereas Hartigan was unable to help his side avoid the drop, he did produce some encouraging performances at this level.

In the 34 league appearances that he made for Wimbledon, the midfielder provided five assists for his team-mates whilst he also managed to find the back of the net during the club’s 4-3 victory over Morecambe in September.

The Verdict

It will be intriguing to see whether Preston, Blackpool or Rotherham decide to step up their pursuit of Hartigan following the midfielder’s decision to call time on his stint at Wimbledon.

With all three of these clubs set to feature in the Championship next season, they will unquestionably be keen to bolster their respective squads over the summer.

Whereas Hartigan does possess a great deal of potential, he did lack consistency in League One last season as he only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.60 at this level.

Yet to feature in the Championship during his career, the midfielder may take some to adapt to this division which is famed for its competitiveness.

Keeping this in mind, Preston, Blackpool and Rotherham may need to view this particular signing as a long-term project.