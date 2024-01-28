Despite their eight-point deduction before a ball had been kicked in the 2023-24 League One season, Wigan Athletic have managed to get themselves away from the relegation zone and into the mid-table area of the third tier of English football.

A lot of praise has to go to head coach Shaun Maloney for the work that he has done, and quite a few of the players in his squad have come through the Latics' pretty prolific academy.

Wigan had to sell numerous young talents to Premier League clubs during their period in administration in 2020, but the likes of Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard among others are really thriving under Maloney in 2024.

Another player from the academy who is coming on leaps and bounds is goalkeeper Sam Tickle, and thanks to his performances this season he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Preston North End and Birmingham keeping tabs on Wigan stopper Tickle

According to a report from journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, both Preston North End and Birmingham City are interested in the 21-year-old.

It has been claimed that the Lilywhites in particular have scouted Tickle in the past, but Ryan Lowe and his recruitment team have renewed their interest in the youngster, who was released by Wigan in 2018 before re-joining a year later after a stint in non-league with Pilkington.

And they could step in with an offer late in the transfer window should any interest come in their own number one Freddie Woodman, although Birmingham are also said to have Tickle on their shortlist with John Ruddy now approaching the final stages of his career.

Sam Tickle's Wigan Athletic League One Stats, 2023-24 Season Appearances 29 Clean Sheets 9 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.2 Saves Per Game 3.1 Saves Made 91 Goals Prevented 4.3 Touches Per Game 43.7 Pass Accuracy 62% Clearances Per Game 1.1 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.7 Stats Correct As Of January 28, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Tickle has also been linked with Everton in recent times, with a report from Nixon in early November claiming that the Toffees had been watching the goalkeeper in action for Wigan with a view to potentially making a move.

However, with Jordan Pickford in the prime of his career, it is unlikely that Tickle would get much game-time were he to make the move to Goodison Park in the near future.

Sam Tickle's Wigan Athletic contract situation

In April 2023, before he had made his first league appearance for the Latics, Tickle penned a new three-year contract with the club, keeping him there until at least the summer of 2026.

According to Nixon's report though, Tickle has been closing in on signing a fresh, extended contract at the DW Stadium, which would of course protect Wigan a lot when it comes to his transfer value as well as give him a wage hike for his performances.

Further Championship interest though could represent a bit of a head-turner though for the young goalkeeper, who is likely not going to be in the second tier with the Latics next season with a pretty significant gap still between their standing right now and the play-off places.

PNE would not be able to stump up the significant fee that would be required to land Tickle before the end of the mid-season transfer window, so it is perhaps one that is more for the summer when their EFL profit & sustainability figures look a bit healthier, although that could give Birmingham time to submit their own offer.

If the Blues end up selling midfield star Jordan James, with plenty of interest ahead of the deadline, then that should give Tony Mowbray the funds to strengthen several positions - that would include in-between the sticks, with Tickle a prime target.