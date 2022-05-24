Preston North End aiming for fresh player agreement in coming days

Preston North End are aiming to conclude contract negotiations with Bambo Diaby in the coming days, as per the Lancashire Post.

The 24-year-old defender is out of contract at Deepdale this summer having only penned a short-term deal with the club when he joined during the January transfer window.

His performances and training have reportedly convinced Ryan Lowe that he is worthy of a place in his PNE squad though, and he was the only senior player on an expiring deal to be offered new terms when Preston announced their retained list a couple of weeks ago.

The Lancashire Post have reported that whilst Diaby has been abroad on holiday, his representatives have held talks with the club, which are said to have been positive, and it is hoped that an agreement will be reached in the coming days.

Bambo Diaby joined Preston after training with the club when his two-year anti-doping ban from football was nearing its end.

When Ryan Lowe became PNE boss, he felt Diaby was worthy of a short-term deal and thus the defender was offered terms.

The 24-year-old made seven Championship appearances for North End in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

Given that Bambo Diaby is the only player on an expiring contract at the club, Preston North End are clearly looking to get this deal wrapped up shortly.

That way, the club know exactly where they are with their squad as they head into the summer transfer window.

Diaby’s performances have shown glimpses of his ability, and Ryan Lowe has clearly seen enough to suggest that the central-defender is worth keeping around for next season, at least.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he can make more of a break through and play more games for Preston next season, should he agree fresh terms with the club.