The closure of the EFL transfer window is fast approaching on September 1, and some clubs need more help than others before the 11pm deadline strikes.

One of those is Preston North End, who have had to utilise a number of untested teenagers as substitute options in recent weeks due to a plethora of injuries and general lack of options in the squad.

Manager Ryan Lowe has been open about needing to add to his current pool of talents before the deadline, but who could realistically arrive at Deepdale?

Excluding Tom Cannon, who we know is already the prime target for Lowe in the closing stages of the transfer window, let's look at FIVE players at Premier League clubs that could be reasonable targets for North End this week.

James Furlong

The only two positions that North End need to strengthen really are up-front, as mentioned, with Cannon being their number one target, and also at left wing-back, having lost Alvaro Fernandez back to Man United in the summer.

Robbie Brady has been out injured recently which has meant a debut for 17-year-old Kian Best, who has been impressive in the early stages of the season in glimpses, but the jury is out on whether he will be effective across the whole season.

One option at left wing-back could be Brighton's James Furlong, who had a decent half-season stint on loan with Motherwell of the Scottish Premiership last season.

The 21-year-old played 11 times for the Well and is a Republic of Ireland youth international who perhaps went under the radar thanks to Max Johnston's impressive performances on the other side of the pitch at Fir Park.

Permanent bids from Polish outfit Legia Warsaw have reportedly been rejected by the Seagulls, who are keen to keep Furlong for a bit longer after tying him down to a new deal recently.

However, another loan stint away could be beneficial and North End could give him regular Championship football.

Luke Chambers

Another left wing-back at a Premier League club who has Scottish football experience is Liverpool's Luke Chambers, and intriguingly, he was actually born in Preston.

The 19-year-old played 16 times for Kilmarnock on loan last season from the Reds and proved to be extremely versatile, featuring at left-back, his natural position, as well as a wing-back, a central midfielder and on the left-hand side of a back three as well.

Playing for his hometown club could appeal to Chambers and, having scored seven times in 21 under-18 Premier League matches for Liverpool in the 2021-22 season, he is clearly a goal threat despite being a defender.

Lino Sousa

Arsenal's Portuguese-born left-back Lino Sousa is the final option to be profiled, and having scored against Swindon Town this past week in the EFL Trophy, he could be ready for some regular senior football.

An England under-18 youth international, Sousa joined the Gunners from West Brom last year and, despite turning just 18 years old in January, he was a regular in the under-21's for Arsenal last season.

Named in a Premier League matchday squad as well in September 2022, Sousa is clearly highly thought of at the Emirates Stadium and his pace and creativity could be an asset for Lowe down the left.

Mason Burstow

There is still lots of hope that Tom Cannon returns for another loan stint from Everton, but if the Toffees do not play ball, then Lowe needs some standby options.

One of those is young Chelsea attacker Mason Burstow, who surprisingly came off the bench for the Blues against West Ham in the Premier League last weekend.

You'd expect the 20-year-old to be back in the under-21's when Mauricio Pochettino gets some new signings through the door, so after his 10 goals in 25 outings in the Premier League 2 last season, ex-Charlton striker Burstow should be a realistic target that would bring pace and goals.

Dane Scarlett

North End brought in Troy Parrott last season from Tottenham and he failed to really make an impact in-front of goal, and Spurs loaned out another hot prospect last season in Dane Scarlett.

He headed to League One Portsmouth with a big reputation, but he scored just the six times in 40 appearances for Pompey and he was not often selected from the start by head coach John Mousinho, who left the teenager on the bench for the final four matches of the campaign.

It's far too early to write Scarlett off though, and with the pace he possesses, he could be worth a punt for at least half a season from North End, with a real lack of other Premier League young strikers on the market.