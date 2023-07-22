Highlights Preston North End should aim for another top half finish in the highly competitive Championship season.

The club has made some notable signings in the summer transfer window to improve the first team squad.

Free agents like Jonny Evans, Stefan Johansen, Billy Sharp, and Axel Tuanzebe could be valuable additions to Preston's team.

Preston North End will be looking to build on a positive previous Championship campaign.

Ryan Lowe guided the team to a 12th place finish in the table, ending up just six points adrift of a play-off place.

The club will be aiming for another top half finish next year in what is set to be a highly competitive season.

The summer transfer window affords the recruitment staff the chance to help the team bridge the gap to their promotion chasing rivals.

The Lilywhites have already added the likes of Mads Frökjaer-Jensen, Duane Holmes, Will Keane and Calvin Ramsay to their ranks this summer in a bid to improve the first team squad.

Who are the free agents that Preston North End could sign this summer?

The free agent market could also provide an opportunity for Preston to improve the team.

Here we look at four players that Preston should look to sign as a free transfer this summer…

Jonny Evans

Evans departed Leicester City following their relegation to the Championship last season.

The defender is currently preparing for the new campaign on a short-term contract with former club Manchester United, which only covers pre-season.

The Northern Irishman is still looking for a full-time permanent club for the new campaign, and Preston should be weighing up an offer.

The 35-year-old may be past his best, but he could still offer a lot to a team in the Championship.

He would also bring a lot of experience to the dressing room, which could be a great asset to have in the squad.

An ambitious target, though, it's got to be said.

Stefan Johansen

The 32-year-old left QPR this summer by mutual consent after a disappointing year for the London club.

The midfielder would be a good addition to Lowe’s options in the centre of the pitch.

Preston could use his creativity among their ranks, with the Norwegian bagging six assists last year in a poor QPR side.

Johansen is a dependable figure who can compete at a high level, and is already suited to English football.

Billy Sharp

Sharp is another one on the older side that is perhaps past his best, but he could still offer a lot to PNE.

The 37-year-old has seen everything there is to see in the game, scoring in all four of England’s top divisions in his career.

The striker helped Sheffield United earn Premier League promotion last season and is still capable of scoring goals at this level.

They would face plenty of competition for his signing, but he could be what’s needed to reinforce Lowe’s attacking options.

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe spent last season out on loan with Stoke City before being released by Man United this summer.

The defender hasn’t quite lived up to the potential some expected of him at Old Trafford, but he is still a very capable Championship level centre back.

The 25-year-old has had fitness issues in recent years, which has halted his development, but he could be worth taking a risk on for Preston given he is a free agent.

If he can prove his fitness, then he would be an excellent addition to the team.