Preston North End 4-1 Middlesbrough: FLW report as Boro are battered at Deepdale

Preston North End produced a glorious end of season performance to defeat Middlesbrough 4-1 at Deepdale, which consigned Boro to another season in the Championship and ended their play-off hopes.

It was a cagey enough opening part of the match with both sides trying to feel each other out, but the first chance of the contest fell to the home side.

Some tenacious play by the corner flag from Daniel Johnson – playing in the unfamiliar position of left wing-back – saw him able to set up Emil Riis after getting away from a couple of Boro challengers.

Riis teed a shot up but the 18-goal striker’s effort was deflected on the way through and Luke Daniels was able to tip the ball over the crossbar.

It was North End’s captain Alan Browne though who dealt a major blow to Boro’s hopes of making the play-offs on 24 minutes when he fired the Lilywhites into the lead.

Brad Potts fired a cross into the box following a short corner routine orchestrated by Ben Whiteman, and Browne was on hand to control the ball and then fire it into the corner of Daniels’ goal on the half-volley.

North End thought they’d made it 2-0 later on in the first half when Daniel Johnson’s corner seemed to go straight in, but referee Tim Robinson adjudged Boro stopper Daniels to have been fouled on his own line.

PNE couldn’t be denied just moments later though as a bit of wizardry from Riis saw him wriggle away from two Boro defenders in the box, before his shot across goal was deflected in off opposition defender Dael Fry to double the advantage.

In truth, North End could have been more goals to the good before the interval, with Ali McCann having a chance that whistled inches past Daniels’ far post, and then Daniel Johnson was denied by a last-ditch tackle by Isaiah Jones.

That wasn’t to be the end of the drama in the first 45 minutes as Sepp van den Berg and Paddy McNair got into an altercation off the ball, which saw both players booked and in the melee there were also yellow cards for Johnson and Daniels.

Chris Wilder needed to fire a proverbial rocket up his players at half-time following their first half performance, and whatever he said clearly worked immediately as they got a goal back just a few minutes after the restart.

Anfernee Dijksteel’s cross to the back post was nodded in by Marcus Tavernier to halve the deficit and offered some hope of a turnaround, despite both Sheffield United and Luton Town winning at the time, which would have meant Boro don’t make it into the top six even if they win.

It wasn’t long though before PNE were two goals to the good once again as they hit Boro on the counter attack.

Riley McGree lost the ball in the middle of the park, Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer played Riis through and after his earlier goal was chalked off and put down as an own goal, he could not be denied this time as he chipped the ball over the onrushing Daniels to make it 3-1.

Wilder made a whole host of attacking subs to try and get back into the game, with Aaron Connolly, Josh Coburn and Folarin Balogun all entering the game, and the latter had a chance on 69 minutes to get another goal back for Boro – only to be denied by Iversen, who produced a fantastic stop to prevent the Arsenal loanee from getting on the scoresheet.

Boro’s downfall would be completed though soon after as they were reduced to 10 men.

Cameron Archer produced a bit of trickery to get free in the opposition box, and his shot was flying into the back of the net until he was denied by the arm of McNair, who was dismissed for a deliberate handball on the line.

Riis stepped up from the spot and sent Daniels the wrong way to officially bag his 20th goal in all competitions in the 2021-22 season after his first of the match was chalked up as an own goal.

There were emotional scenes following that goal as Paul Huntington arrived on to the pitch for his final North End appearance after a near 10-year stint at Deepdale, but there were no more goals as North End ran out comfortable winners as Boro’s play-off hopes were crushed.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 4-1 Middlesbrough (Browne, Fry o.g, Riis x2; Tavernier)