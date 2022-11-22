Preston North End: 3 things that will be playing on Ryan Lowe’s mind over the World Cup break

Preston have had a decent season so far and they head into the World Cup break sitting 9th in the table and outside the play-off places on goal difference.

A 4-2 defeat at home to Millwall last time out halted the momentum somewhat but with the top six a possibility, fans will be dreaming of promotion this season.

Yet, most will also be aware that major changes are needed and the break right now could have come at the right time in terms of giving Ryan Lowe a chance to assess where the side is.

And, here we look at THREE things that will be on the mind of the North End boss over the next few weeks…

The January transfer window

It’s around six weeks until the window opens and it’s going to be a massive month for Preston.

We know they aren’t in a position to splash the cash but Lowe will want to do business and you would imagine a striker is the priority heading into the New Year.

With no games over the next few weeks, this is a chance for the boss and the recruitment team to really focus on the transfer window and they will be identifying their top targets ahead of hopefully acting swiftly.

The out of contract players

There are a host of players who see their contracts expire in 2023, including Ryan Ledson, Liam Lindsay, Greg Cunningham and Daniel Johnson.

As with the potential new signings, this seems the ideal opportunity to start making plans on who will be part of the squad moving forward. Or, deciding which players you should try to get a fee for in January as it could be the last chance.

This break will allow Lowe to look to the long-term and the 21 games played will have helped him learn a lot about individuals this season.

Home form

The big issue for North End this season has been their form at Deepdale.

They’ve managed just 13 points from 11 games, with seven goals scored on their own patch. Quite simply, it’s nowhere near good enough but if they can get it right then a top six finish could be possible.

Of course, the boss will know this and this break could give him a chance to work with the group on the training pitch as he tweaks the setup to try and work on an approach that could bring more success at home.