Preston North End 2-4 Millwall – FLW report as fantastic Flemming downs Lilywhites with hat-trick

Preston North End‘s winning streak in Championship action came to an end as they were defeated 4-2 by Millwall at Deepdale in the final match before the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup.

North End hadn’t won in their last six encounters against the Lions, and an early goal from the visitors made sure that their task to ensure the run didn’t stretch to seven matches was made harder after just three minutes.

Andreas Voglsammer’s cross was controlled by Zian Flemming, who held off his marker before swivelling and firing a shot beyond the reach of North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to open the scoring for Gary Rowett’s side.

And that advantage was doubled on 16 minutes from a set piece, as dynamic Dutchman Flemming netted his second of the match.

After Liam Lindsay felled Tom Bradshaw just outside the 18-yard box, Flemming stepped up and cleverly fired a free-kick under the PNE wall – who all jumped in anticipation of it being whipped over – leaving Woodman rooted to his spot as the ball hit the back of the net.

Millwall wouldn’t have their two-goal advantage for long though as North End found a way back into the game just a few minutes later.

From a corner, Alan Browne turned the ball towards goal and it eventually crossed the line with the help of a Millwall defender – even though goalkeeper George Long, who was subsequently booked for his protestations, was adamant he had been fouled.

The game was being played at a frantic pace and soon enough on 28 minutes there was a fourth goal in what was a hectic first-half.

The left boot of Andrew Hughes delivered a delightful ball to the back post where striker Ched Evans was waiting, and the Welshman, who hadn’t scored in nearly a full calendar year before his brace against Reading last Friday, guided a header into the far corner of Long’s goal to level the contest.

North End had the better chances to open the second half, with Evans firing wide after just a few minutes of action from an Emil Riis cut-back, and then moments later Ali McCann surged forward on the break – instead of slipping in Brad Potts though he went for goal himself and fired a shot straight at Long.

Despite that period on top, it was actually Millwall who re-took the lead on 64 minutes, and it was the ‘Bermondsey Bergkamp’ who completed his hat-trick.

Against the run of play, Millwall broke down the right-hand side of the pitch and when Danny McNamara’s low cross into the box evaded everyone bar Flemming, who took a touch through the legs of Hughes and then finished the chance from just a few yards out to notch his second treble of the season.

And it got even better for Millwall not long after, as a Preston-born player made their victory look even more comfortable.

A short corner routine from the visitors was flicked on at the near post, and Charlie Cresswell, son of former Lilywhites forward Richard, powered a header home unmarked at the back stick to make it 4-2.

Despite North End throwing forward players on from the bench in at attempt to claw a goal back and then potentially go on to equalise, it was too much for them to do as they went into the month-long break from club football on the back of a loss.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 2-4 Millwall