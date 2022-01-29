Preston North End 2-2 Bristol City: FLW report as late Riis strike earns North End a point

A 96th minute equaliser from Emil Riis earnt Preston North End a priceless late point in a 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Deepdale.

After an end-to-end start to the encounter it was the visitors who got themselves in-front on 12 minutes.

Antoine Semenyo played the ball through to experienced striker Chris Martin, who was able to put the ball through the legs of defender Patrick Bauer, leaving goalkeeper Daniel Iversen unsighted as it rolled into the far corner of the Dane’s goal to give the Robins the lead.

Unlike their midweek performance against West Bromwich Albion, North End looked disjointed in all areas of the pitch and they almost allowed City to double their advantage.

Defender Tomas Kalas burst down the right flank before firing a low cross into the danger zone, but Semenyo was not able to get a toe on the end of the dangerous delivery from the Czech Republic international despite coming very close to doing so.

They had an even better chance to go 2-0 up with five minutes to go of the first half after some skilful work from Semenyo at the byline.

The forward left Alan Browne trailing in his wake before cutting the ball back across the six-yard box and even though it seemed easier to score, Andreas Weimann somehow sliced his close-range effort back where it came from and wide of the goal.

Ryan Lowe made sweeping changes to his side at half time with Ali McCann and Josh Earl coming on and the rollocking that you assume the PNE players got clearly worked them up with a much better showing following the interval.

And it was Emil Riis who netted his 15th goal of the season not long after the second half started to get the match back on level terms.

Cameron Archer stung the palms of Max O’Leary from outside the box with am effort, only for the ball to fall for the Dane in close proximity to the goal before he forced it over the line.

Despite a lot of North End pressure in the second half though, they were hit with a sucker punch with nine minutes to go by the visitors.

Massengo, who was at the heart of everything good for the visitors all afternoon, supplied a through-ball into the past of Semenyo, who from a narrow angle fired a shot beyond Daniel Iversen at the Dane’s near post to put Nigel Pearson’s side back ahead once again.

North End did have some chances very late on with Alan Browne dragging an effort wide of goal and that could have been their last chance.

However in the 96th minute, Brad Potts’ cross from the byline was met by the right boot of Riis from around 15 yards out, and his volley ended up in the top corner of City’s goal to secure a priceless point for the hosts.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 2-2 Bristol City (Riis x2; Martin, Semenyo)