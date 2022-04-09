Preston North End 2-1 QPR: FLW reports as Lilywhites dent Hoops’ play-off hopes

Preston North End produced a solid performance to see off play-off chasing Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale, with goals from strike partnership Emil Riis and Cameron Archer sealing all three points for the Lilywhites.

The game got off to a slow start with little in the way of chances being created, but PNE were almost the architects of their own downfall a quarter of an hour into the match.

Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann getting in each other’s way led to Andre Dozzell bursting through the middle of the pitch, where he found himself one-on-one with Lilywhites stopper Daniel Iversen.

The towering Dane made himself big for the shot though as he denied the midfielder’s effort on goal low down before clearing the danger.

The Hoops were almost let in again after half an hour as Ilias Chair capitalised on another loose bit of play in PNE’s half, but the Moroccan’s low strike from a narrow angle was tipped around the post by the outstretched fingertips of Iversen.

Despite playing like they were ready for their end of season holiday, North End did end up pressing on and Emil Riis could have opened the scoring just moments later.

However the ball got stuck underneath the striker’s feet when it fortuitously dropped to him, meaning he couldn’t put away his 14th league goal of the campaign.

PNE skipper Alan Browne then had a glorious chance to open the scoring as he scampered away from the QPR defence – only to see his effort blocked on the line by Moses Odubajo.

North End did open the scoring though just before half time and it was Riis who made his mark finally, turning home a low Andrew Hughes cross from close range after getting ahead of Jimmy Dunne, although some have credited the Irish defender with scoring an own goal.

That was Riis’ last action of the match though as he hobbled off injured moments later, and that wasn’t the final happenings of the half as Iversen had to stretch a big hand out to deny Dunne from making amends at the other end just before the half-time whistle.

Unlike the first half which they started incredibly slowly, North End came out of the blocks firing following the interval, with Patrick Bauer probably wondering how he didn’t find the back of the net from two yards out after his backwards header from a corner was straight at R’s goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney.

One player who wouldn’t be denied though is Cameron Archer, who followed on from his winning goal against Blackpool in midweek with another left-footed effort which found the back of the net.

The Aston Villa loanee jinked his way into the box before firing an effort towards goal, which deflected off a QPR defender before finding the roof of the net.

With their play-off hopes hanging in the balance, the away side went on the offensive following that and Lyndon Dykes almost halved the deficit when his shot made its way through a crowded penalty box – only to be denied by the impenetrable Iversen.

Even though it was QPR who needed the goals to get back into the game, PNE were the ones in the ascendency with Archer and Sean Maguire both having chances denied by Mahoney, and when the Irish striker burst clear on goal for a chance to make it 3-0 he fluffed his lines by stumbling before getting a shot away.

QPR did have chances though again, but second half substitute Andre Gray was frustrated when his low, powerful effort was turned away by Iversen, who was determined to not be passed.

It looked as though that wasn’t going to happen, however in added time at the end of the game a penalty was awarded to the visitors, which Gray dispatched.

However that was the final action of the match as North End ran out comfortable winners.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 2-1 Queens Park Rangers (Riis, Archer; Gray)