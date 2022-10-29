Preston North End 2-1 Middlesbrough: FLW report as last-gasp Storey goal ruins Carrick’s debut

A last-minute header from Jordan Storey saw Preston North End take all three points on Michael Carrick’s debut as Middlesbrough manager at Deepdale.

The first real chance of the game resulted in a goal, and it was exactly the start that Carrick would have wanted.

Ryan Giles’ corner somehow went all the way to Chuba Akpom at the back post, who ghosted in unmarked to head home his fifth Championship goal of the season from just one yard out.

It was not the start that North End would have wanted, but they did get back on level terms later on in the first half thanks to an absolute stunner from Emil Riis.

A poor free kick from Robbie Brady somehow found its way through to Riis in the box, and the Dane, who was a Boro transfer target in the summer, rifled the ball home and almost broke the roof of the net, giving Zack Steffen absolutely zero chance of stopping it.

Both teams had a chance to go ahead before half time, with Akpom coming inches away from bagging a brace when he met another Giles cross in acres of space, only to guide it wide of Freddie Woodman’s goal.

Then, Ben Woodburn had a great chance to open his league account for North End when he let fly from 25 yards, and despite the ball looking like it was flying into the top corner, a last minute swerve saw it divert just past Steffen’s post.

The start of the second half was somewhat of a non-affair, but on 65 minutes North End had the ball in the back of the net.

However, despite Jordan Storey’s header heading towards goal, Emil Riis was adjudged to have been in an offside position as he attempted to poke the ball home – Alan Browne eventually put it over the line but referee Gavin Ward kept the scores at 1-1 by disallowing it.

Very little came in the way of clear-cut chances for either side, but as stoppage time late in the game hit, PNE struck a crushing blow to Boro.

A free-kick from Ryan Ledson was whipped to the back post, it met the head of Liam Lindsay who headed it back across goal, and there was Jordan Storey to glance one into the corner of the net beyond Steffen.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 2-1 Middlesbrough