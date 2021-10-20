Preston North End 2-1 Coventry City – FLW report as Riis seals overdue Lilywhites victory

Preston North End picked up their first league victory in eight attempts with a 2-1 success over high-flying Coventry City at Deepdale on a cold Autumn evening in Lancashire.

Frankie McAvoy was critical of North End’s first half performance on Saturday against Derby County in which they allowed the visitors to dominate, but they showed more desire in the opening few minutes of this match than the first 45 at the weekend.

PNE won a corner after some early pressure and it took a good stop from visiting goalkeeper Simon Moore to deny Jordan Storey’s header from hitting the back of the net.

There was no dominant team early on with Coventry having chances through Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer – the Swedish striker had a close-range effort blocked by Jordan Storey whilst Hamer’s free-kick from out wide was stopped by Daniel Iversen.

The majority of the first half passes without incident – chances were wasted thanks to poor decisions but the deadlock was broken with not much time in the first 45 remaining.

Coventry’s diminutive attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare did well to evade challenges from the North End defence and he was able to lay the ball off to Tyler Walker, who seemed to have all the time in the world in the box to fire into the roof of the net to give the travellers a goal advantage.

The start of the second half wasn’t much to shout home about but the game came to life on 61 minutes when North End bagged an equaliser.

Ben Whiteman’s peach of a cross met the head of German defender Patrick Bauer, who powered the ball home to level proceedings at Deepdale and it boosted the atmosphere ten-fold.

And five minutes later there was even more cause to celebrate for the home fans thanks to top scorer Emil Riis, who netted his ninth of the campaign.

The Dane cut inside from the left after a quick free kick was taken, held off the challenge of a Coventry defender before unleashing a thunderbolt of an effort that was too hot for Moore to handle and suddenly the game was turned on its head.

Mark Robins responded to that with a triple change, withdrawing creative threats such as O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres for the likes of Jamie Allen and Martyn Waghorn, but they failed to make an immediate impact.

PNE meanwhile sought to see the game out without showing too much willingness to go for a third goal to kill the game off, and they managed to do so without the Sky Blues threatening too much to pick up their first victory since the end of August when they beat Swansea City.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 2-1 Coventry City