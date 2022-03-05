Preston North End 2-1 AFC Bournemouth – FLW report as Riis strikes late and Parker sees red

Emil Riis struck late on for Preston North End to secure a priceless 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth at Deepdale, with Cherries manager Scott Parker being sent off in the closing stages.

The opening stages were all Bournemouth as they tried to take advantage of some lackadaisical North End play out from the back, and Jamal Lowe almost took advantage.

The forward who arrived from Swansea City in the summer looked to open the scoring for the Cherries, but his close-range effort was blocked by the legs of Andrew Hughes.

For all of Bournemouth’s early dominance on the ball, they were extremely open at the back as they committed bodies forward, and PNE almost caught them asleep whilst trying to play out from the back themselves.

Ched Evans though when presented the chance fired it straight at Mark Travers in-between the Bournemouth sticks, and not long after Cameron Archer went close inside the box after some great play involving Daniel Johnson.

The Aston Villa loanee though fired over the bar when facing a couple of Bournemouth challenges but they were proving that the automatic promotion chasers were there to be got at.

Despite North End growing into the game in the first half, they would go behind in the opening few minutes following the interval.

A mix-up at the back between goalkeeper Daniel Iversen and Hughes allowed a Bournemouth cross to be collected by Lowe, who had an empty net to tap the ball into to open the scoring.

The Cherries would not be ahead for long though, as Archer was on hand to fire in his fifth goal of a productive loan spell for the Lilywhites.

A Daniel Johnson cutback from out wide found the feet of the young striker, who took his time to compose himself and fire a left-footed shot in off the post and into the back of the net.

North End tried to force the initiative from then on by making attacking substitutions, with Josh Murphy, Ali McCann and Emil Riis all entering the field of play.

Bournemouth’s defence stood strong though and they upped the ante in the final few minutes of the match, and they could have won it through Nat Phillips.

The Liverpool loan defender’s head met a corner, only for the outstretched hand of Daniel Iversen to deny him with a world class stop.

But it was then PNE who struck at the other end through substitute Riis – he was slid in by Alan Browne after a Cherries player was dispossessed in the middle of the park, and the Dane coolly fired the ball beyond Travers for his 17th goal of the season.

Scott Parker was sent off for his remonstrations to match officials but so was Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith, who was earlier substituted in the second half but still managed to be dismissed.

North End were able to see the game out despite the visitors piling on the pressure, and it was a win which kept PNE just five points off the play-off spots with 10 matches to play.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 2-1 AFC Bournemouth (Archer, Riis; Lowe)