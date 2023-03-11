Preston North End 2-0 Cardiff City: FLW report as Lilywhites extend unbeaten run to 6

Preston North End extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cardiff City at Deepdale.

In truth, the first half was pretty drab with neither side taking control of the game, which featured a long stoppage early on as Freddie Woodman needed treatment after colliding with Bluebirds striker Kion Etete.

Chances were few and far between, with Ryan Wintle being denied by a Ben Whiteman tackle in the box when it looked like he had a clear opportunity to test Woodman, whilst down the other end Troy Parrott fired a tame shot right into the arms of Jak Alnwick.

Cardiff also had another half-chance later on in the first 45 minutes as Etete’s low drive from outside the box whistled wide of Woodman’s post, but that was as good as it got for the first half.

Thankfully the intensity picked up following the interval, and North End had a big chance to take the lead just a few minutes in.

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez drove down the left flank into acres of space, and when he found teammate Tom Cannon with a pass, his hard work to get past Mark McGuinness saw him have a clear opportunity to beat Alnwick.

However, he fired a left-footed effort straight down the middle of the goal which was easily stopped by the City goalkeeper, and a few minutes later the visitors had a good effort too as Jaden Philogene’s effort from outside the box dipped and whistle just over the top corner of the PNE goal.

There was definitely a lot more action in the second half and Cardiff could’ve gone ahead just after the hour mark when Sory Kaba appeared to keep himself onside in the eyes of the linesman to forge himself an opportunity.

His powerful effort was well stopped by Woodman though to his left, and that would be a chance that Lamouchi’s side would rue missing out on.

North End had already carved out an effort from Alvaro Fernandez minutes before which was scuffed across goal, but when Greg Cunningham clipped a ball up the pitch towards Cannon on 68 minutes, the young Everton loanee managed to shrug off Cedric Kipre, put Mark McGuinness on his back with his footwork before composing himself to rifle the ball past Alnwick.

The advantage could’ve been doubled not long after when Brad Potts got the ball first from a dangerous Ben Whiteman free-kick, but there was no conviction and he scuffed the ball wide from just a few yards out.

Cardiff threw their big players towards the top of the pitch in the closing stages of the match in an attempt to rescue an equaliser, but their efforts were halted when Alnwick was dismissed in stoppage time.

Perry Ng’s sliced ball in the air dropped into the path of Cannon who then knocked the ball past the Cardiff goalkeeper, who completely clattered the young striker to receive his marching orders.

And following that, Ben Whiteman’s free-kick was denied by young substitute goalkeeper Rohan Luthra, but Ched Evans would not be denied on the rebound to double PNE’s advantage and win the match.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 2-0 Cardiff City