Preston North End 1-1 Millwall: FLW report as Wallace makes amends for own goal

Preston North End and Millwall shared the spoils at Deepdale on Good Friday with a 1-1 draw, in a contest which all-but ended the Lilywhites’ slim hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs.

North End came out of the traps early, with Brad Potts having a powerful effort from the edge of the box blocked by a Millwall defender after good work by both Greg Cunningham and Daniel Johnson to create the chance.

It was Johnson who was involved moments later for the opening goal as he galloped down the left channel with the ball, eventually making his way into the Lions’ box before firing the ball across the six yard box – only for Murray Wallace to turn the ball into his own net.

Wallace would make up for his error on 22 minutes though as following a cross from his name-sake and team-mate Jed Wallace, the defender produced a bullet header that Daniel Iversen in the North End net could do nothing about as it sailed into the top corner.

North End should have been the ones to go in-front once again though on 35 minutes as they capitalised on some slack play from their opponents.

Ali McCann – a first half substitution for the injured Alan Browne – burst clear for a four-on-one counter attack and fed in Johnson, who instead of shooting opted for another pass across but it hit McCann’s legs and the chance was spurned.

The second half started with both teams trying to carve each other open, but on 55 minutes it was Daniel Iversen’s turn to star.

Just like he does on a gamely basis for North End, the Dane showed his shot-stopping abilities by denying not just Benik Afobe, but also Jed Wallace and Danny McNamara with fantastic saves, and then whilst he was injured he watched Maikel Kieftenbeld fire an effort against the outside of the post.

It was an incredibly sequence and then North End almost went up the other end and took the lead again after Cameron Archer fed Sean Maguire in, however the Irishman could not poke the ball past Bartosz Bialkowski, meaning his league goal tally stayed on just one for the season.

Both sides had chances to win the match in the final embers of the contest, however the defences came out on top in the closing stages with neither team able to put the ball in the back of the net for a second time.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 1-1 Millwall (M.Wallace o.g; M. Wallace)