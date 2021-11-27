Preston North End 1-1 Fulham: FLW report as controversial Evans strike secures Lilywhites draw

A controversial second half goal from Ched Evans secured a point for Preston North End at home to Championship table-toppers Fulham at Deepdale in a 1-1 draw.

After quite a low-key opening quarter of an hour to proceedings, the visitors opened the scoring through an unlikely source.

Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri whipped in a free-kick from out wide and emerging from the pack into the six yard box was Tim Ream, who hadn’t scored a league goal for Fulham since the 2017-18 season.

The American was on hand though to poke the ball unchallenged beyond Daniel Iversen though to give the Cottagers the advantage.

Fulham were the classier outfit on the ball in the first half as they looked to make things happen whilst PNE tried to hit their opponents over the top of their defence.

Emil Riis almost took advantage of that on a few occasions but the Dane lacked composure and missed chances to add to his 12 goals this season, although he was the biggest danger to Marek Rodak’s goal.

The Dane was again causing issues early in the second half as he picked up the clearance from his own long throw out wide, cutting onto his weaker left foot before testing Rodak from outside the box with a low drive.

That came just after Fulham could have been reduced to 10 men as Antonee Robinson went in late and dangerously on Tom Barkhuizen, but referee Chris Kavanagh only saw fit to brandish a yellow card.

Just like against Middlesbrough in midweek, Frankie McAvoy brought Ched Evans into the action on the hour mark and he made a difference, with his hold-up play bringing others into it and his backheel a few minutes after arriving played in Josh Earl.

Earl’s cross found Riis in the box but like his earlier chances it got stuck under his feet and Fulham defended resolutely to get it away.

It was the substitute striker who got North End back on level terms though with just over 20 minutes to go, bundling the ball home from close range after an inswinging Ben Whiteman corner.

The goal was furiously protested by Fulham players who believed there was a handball by Emil Riis and then Evans, and they had a point as it clearly appeared to strike Riis on the arm whilst also seemingly in an offside position.

It was North End who kept up their rampant pressure in the final stages of the match, but they nor their opponents could find a winner.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 1-1 Fulham