Preston North End 1-0 West Brom: FLW report as Lilywhites push Bruce closer to the brink

Preston North End recorded their first home victory of the season with a 1-0 success over West Bromwich Albion, with Emil Riis’ goal pushing under-pressure Steve Bruce closer to the sack.

It was North End who started the brighter and they had a chance to open the scoring in the first three minutes.

Robbie Brady was able to dink a cross into the box with his weaker right foot to the back post, but Sean Maguire, who hadn’t scored since November 2021, saw his header palmed off the line by Alex Palmer, making his West Brom debut in-between the sticks.

Ali McCann’s follow-up header was also cleared off the line by an opposition defender, and then his shot some moments later was stopped by Palmer.

It would only take a couple of minutes for PNE to make their early dominance count though thanks to Emil Riis.

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez whipped in a teasing delivery on the break with his left foot, and it was Riis who broke behind the Baggies defence to fire home first-time beyond Palmer from close range.

West Brom could have really been on level terms just a couple of minutes later however when Grady Diangana burst into the North End box, outpacing Jordan Storey before firing a ball across the goal-mouth.

Karlan Grant followed it in with just an empty goal to finish into, but his outstretched leg wasn’t stretched far enough as the ball trickled past his boot and wide of the goal.

Despite a large spell of West Brom pressure in the first half, it was North End who could have doubled their lead just before half time.

PNE hit their opponents on the counter attack, mainly through Maguire as he drove up the pitch, but his eventual pass fortunately broke to Ali McCann on the edge of the box, whose strike hit the foot of the post and bounced off the back of Palmer, but not back into his own net as thankfully for the away side it went away from goal.

The Baggies did have another chance before the interval with Jed Wallace stinging the palms of Freddie Woodman from long distance, but it never really troubled the North End stopper as they went into the break a goal to the good.

The second half was pretty uneventful in the early stages, although Diangana claimed for a penalty on 55 minutes as he believed that he was fouled in the box by Jordan Storey.

Referee Josh Smith though was unmoved as he waved away the protests of the away side, even though replays suggested it was a decent shout for a spot kick.

The Baggies had a massive chance to equalise nearly halfway into the second half as Karlan Grant was slipped through on goal, but under pressure from the North End defence, he fired the ball straight at Woodman, who spread himself wide to deny the Albion talisman.

West Brom huffed and puffed for the final 25 minutes of the match as changes were made to push for the equaliser, but despite their best efforts it never came, with defeat leaving them in 22nd position in the Championship and North End in 10th.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 1-0 West Brom