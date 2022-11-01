Preston North End 1-0 Swansea City: FLW report as Woodman’s heroics secure Lilywhites victory

Brad Potts’ first half goal gave Preston North End a second home win of the week against Swansea City to edge them closer to the top six of the Championship table.

The opening stages of the encounter were quiet, but the first major chance came after 18 minutes and it probably should have resulted in a goal for the hosts.

A free-flowing move from North End which started from the defence made its way through the middle of the pitch and out to wing-back Brad Potts on the right, but his low cross was somehow not turned in by PNE talisman Emil Riis.

The Dane was unmarked from around six yards out, but he failed to make a clean connection with the ball as it went wide of Steven Benda’s post.

It was the Lilywhites though who did open the scoring after half an hour, and it came from a Swansea mistake.

Alan Browne’s cross into the box somehow slipped under the foot of Swans defender Harry Darling, and whilst Ched Evans wasn’t able to convert the chance from close range as it was stopped by Benda, Brad Potts was on hand to convert the rebound to give PNE the advantage.

Swansea created nothing more than half-chances in the first half, with Jay Fulton’s effort not long after the opener from Potts being blocked bravely by Jordan Storey, but that is about as good as it got in the first 45.

They came out looking for an equaliser in the second half though with Russell Martin sending wingers Jamie Paterson and Armstrong Oko-Flex on, but it was Fulton who almost levelled for Swansea close to the hour mark.

A corner fell to the Scotsman from around 12 yards out, but his powerful effort was turned away expertly by ex-Swans stopper Freddie Woodman in the North End goal.

Swansea indeed had the lions share of possession and pressure in the second half, with North End camped out in their own half trying to soak it all up, but despite having some clear-cut chances, they were struggling to make them count.

With 15 minutes to go, the ball fell to Darling’s feet at the back post from a corner, but despite being in acres of space, the defender’s shot somehow swerved away from goal and back to corner taker Jamie Paterson.

PNE had to see it out against severe pressure from the visitors, but they were able to record a second home success in as many games to move closer to the play-off spots – that was despite Woodman having to make a world class save to deny Ryan Manning in stoppage time.

The ball fell to the wing-back unmarked, but Woodman was able to turn the ball away with his shoulder to keep an 11th clean sheet of the season.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 1-0 Swansea City