Preston North End 0-2 Stoke City: Match ratings as Campbell and Gayle star in perfect Potters performance

Stoke City moved into the top half of the Championship table thanks to a 2-0 win on the road against Preston North End.

Second half goals from Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell sent over 3,000 Potters fans home incredibly happy, and it meant a successful first return to Deepdale for former Lilywhites head coach Alex Neil, who was sacked in March 2021.

Let’s see who performed well and who failed to impress on Saturday afternoon.

PRESTON NORTH END

Freddie Woodman – 6

Nothing much he could do about either goal. Made a few decent stops as well.

Jordan Storey – 6

Solid enough from Storey, who made a goal-saving tackle in the first half to deny Gayle. Had two efforts himself in the first half.

Bambo Diaby – 6

Had a very good first half and looked to build things from the back. Caught asleep for Stoke’s opener though and was then outpaced by Campbell for their second.

Andrew Hughes – 6

Back in his favoured left-sided position and was solid enough in the first half. Unable to deny Campbell though when he curled his effort around Diaby and the Welshman.

Alan Browne – 6

Had a tough time on his hands dealing with Fosu who played very high up the pitch. Brought off for Potts in the second half without really affecting things in attack.

Ali McCann – 5

Nothing really happened for the Northern Irishman who didn’t have an effect on attacking play. Will have much better games.

Ben Whiteman – 6

Tried to make things happen from deep but it wasn’t to be. Stoke midfield swallowed him and the rest of North End’s up.

Robbie Brady – 5

Poor performance from Brady who wasn’t as effective as he has been in weeks gone by. Stoke’s midfield snuffed up his attempts to create chances.

Alvaro Fernandez – 5

Tried his best but was bettered by Sterling on his side. One to forget for the Spaniard.

Sean Maguire – 5

Not a goal in sight still for the Irishman. Tried his hardest but was bullied by Stoke defence.

Emil Riis – 5

Nothing really went right for Riis. North End had no shots on target and he failed to get anything away.

STOKE CITY

Josef Bursik – 6

Had precious little to do between the sticks.

Dujon Sterling – 7

Solid from the Chelsea loanee, who defended against the dangerous Fernandez well. Used his pace to full effect.

Ben Wilmot – 7

Was outpaced once in the first half but aside from that it was solid business.

Phil Jagielka – 7

Another comfortable and commanding performance from the 40-year-old. Didn’t give Riis or Maguire a sniff.

Morgan Fox – 7

Solid from the Welshman. Rarely got forward at left-back but kept the likes of Browne quiet.

Josh Laurent – 7

Solid in midfield as he snuffed out potential PNE attacks. Forming a good partnership with Baker.

Lewis Baker – 7

Comfortable on the ball and pulled the strings against a PNE midfield that is rarely dominated. Had a decent effort from long range which was stopped.

Tyrese Campbell – 8

Not everything came off for the son of Kevin Campbell, but he took his second half goal very well. Could’ve had an assist as well when Gayle’s header went inches wide.

Will Smallbone – 7

Opened the scoring for Stoke with a clean side-footed effort. Showed a lot of energy with lung-busting runs forwards.

Tarique Fosu – 7

Was a very tricky customer against Alan Browne. Got the better of him on multiple occasions but end product sometimes lacked.

Dwight Gayle – 8

Did everything but score for Stoke. Set up Smallbone’s goal and did a lot good for the team, dropped deep and led the line very well indeed. Also had a chance to score his first goal but his header went just wide.