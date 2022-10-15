Preston North End 0-2 Stoke City: FLW reports as Alex Neil comes back to haunt Lilywhites

Stoke City produced a perfect away performance to defeat a lacklustre Preston North End side 2-0 at Deepdale, with Alex Neil coming back to haunt his former side in his first return to Deepdale since he was sacked by the Lilywhites over a year-and-a-half ago.

The first half was a real drab affair, with neither side really having many clear-cut chances of note.

Tyrese Campbell perhaps had the best effort of the opening 15 minutes as he was put through by Dujon Sterling, but from a narrow angle his dinked effort lacked power and was turned away by Freddie Woodman.

North End defender Jordan Storey then had some half chances later on in the half, with a hooked effort from a free-kick and then subsequently a header from a corner routine were both turned away from close range.

There was drama later on in the half as Andrew Hughes thought he should have been awarded a penalty after being brought down by Sterling in the Stoke box, but referee Matt Donohue was unmoved and waved away the protests.

Stoke went down the other end and went searching for the opening goal, with Dwight Gayle being put through on goal, but as he bore down on Woodman, Storey came flying out of nowhere to deny the ex-Newcastle striker his first in a Potters shirt.

It was another pretty insipid start to a half when the second 45 minutes began, but just before the hour mark it was Stoke who took the lead.

Gayle found himself out wide with the ball, and his low drilled cross into the box found the onrushing Will Smallbone, who fired his effort beyond a helpless Woodman.

The Potters could really have doubled their advantage minutes later as Campbell’s powerful cross found the head of Gayle, but his effort was just inches wide of the post.

Neil’s side didn’t have to wait long for their second though, as on 67 minutes Campbell latched on to a long punt upfield on the counter attack.

After outpacing PNE defender Bambo Diaby, Campbell bided his time despite home defenders rushing back, and he was able to pick his spot to perfection in the far corner with a curling left-footed effort which once again got the better of Woodman.

Stoke ended up seeing the game out perfectly, with North End’s lack of cutting edge meaning they were never really threatened at any time, and it was a result that saw the Staffordshire outfit rise to 11th in the table.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 0-2 Stoke City (Smallbone, Campbell)