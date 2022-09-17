Preston North End 0-2 Sheffield United – Lilywhites player ratings as Blades record comfortable victory

Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale.

The Blades had to ride their luck at times in the first half, but once they opened the scoring on 40 minutes through Iliman Ndiaye then it was plain sailing.

Oli McBurnie’s good form continued as he doubled United’s lead in the second half, and with Norwich City dropping points it saw Paul Heckingbottom’s men open up a three-point lead.

Let’s look at the player ratings for PNE at Deepdale as North End failed to score for a seventh time in 10 league matches.

PRESTON NORTH END

Freddie Woodman – 6

Not much the goalkeeper could do about both goals. Let down by some poor defending from North End.

Jordan Storey – 6

His attempted clearance was the one that Sheffield United capitalised on to open the scoring. Wasn’t too bad aside from that.

Liam Lindsay – 6

Was solid for the most part again. Dealt with McBurnie well in general.

Andrew Hughes – 6

Made a very good lung-busting run in the first half that almost ended with a goal. However, was dispossessed by Sander Berge for Sheffield United’s second goal.

Brad Potts – 5

Nothing really happened down his side attack-wise. Needs competition in his position.

Ali McCann – 6

Was solid enough in midfield, making tackles, interceptions and made things happen. Was a surprise to see him hauled off.

Ben Whiteman – 5

Was a man-marking job against Ndiaye and took his eye off the ball as the Senegal international opened the scoring. Struggled to get a footing in the game.

Alan Browne – 6

Didn’t do too much in midfeld against the likes of Berge. Looked more lively when briefly moved to wing-back and had North End’s best chance of the game.

Alvaro Fernandez – 6

Tried to make things happen but nothing much came off. Offers something different to Brady but he will have easier games.

Troy Parrott – 5

His struggles in-front of goal show no signs of easing. Some good touches but still no closer to finding that finishing touch.

Emil Riis – 5

The Dane is struggling in-front of goal and it was clear to see here. Touches didn’t come off and didn’t have many – if any – attempts at goal.

Substitutions

Ched Evans – 4

Failed to make an impact when he came off the bench to replace Riis.

Robbie Brady – 5

Put some crosses into the box but they were defended pretty well by the Blades.

Daniel Johnson – 5

Made some driving runs from midfield, forcing a booking out of John Egan, but not his usual influential self against the Blades like he has been in the past.

Ryan Ledson and Sean Maguire – N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.