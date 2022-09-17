Preston North End 0-2 Sheffield United: FLW report as Championship table-toppers ease past Lilywhites

Sheffield United extended their unbeaten run to nine matches with a comfortable 2-0 success on the road against struggling Preston North End.

The first chance fell to the away side, with Oli McBurnie having the opportunity to add to his three goals already this season with a close-range effort, provided by a drive from George Baldock at wing-back.

However, the Scotland international’s shot was blocked by the brave efforts of PNE defender Liam Lindsay, who spread his body to deny McBurnie.

PNE did have a lot of possession in the opening encounters as United looked to break on the counter to utilise the pace of Iliman Ndiaye and Rhian Brewster, but it was a last-ditch interception from Chris Basham that stopped Emil Riis from hitting the back of the net after Andrew Hughes’ lung-busting run down the left and subsequent cross.

Just moments later, North End could have had a clear one-on-one opportunity as Ali McCann slipped Troy Parrott through after claiming the ball back, but the Irish striker’s touch was far too heavy, which guided it straight into Wes Foderingham’s hands and prevented him from having the chance to open his account in Championship action for the Lilywhites.

North End’s heavy spell of pressure which amounted to nothing was soon capitalised on by the Blades, as they took the lead with five minutes to go of the first half.

PNE fell asleep when a loose ball was in the air at the edge of their box, allowing Iliman Ndiaye to take control, and the Senegal international worked his way around the box before firing a close-range effort against the post and into the back of the net.

It could have been even worse for the Lilywhites a couple of minutes later as Ndiaye really should have doubled United’s advantage and also his goal tally for the day, when his shot from a cross was well-stopped by Freddie Woodman.

The second half, in truth, for the most part was somewhat of a non-event, with neither side looking threatening as the visitors defended their 18-yard box well, but the killer blow for PNE came on 75 minutes.

Hughes was dispossessed in a dangerous position by Sander Berge, allowing the Norwegian to drive into the box where he squared the ball to McBurnie, who finished under pressure into an unguarded goal, with Woodman having closed down Berge before he played the square pass.

PNE did have their chances though, with their best coming late in the second half when Alan Browne fired a shot low and hard, only to be denied by a fantastic stop by Wes Foderingham to his left.

Aside from that though it was plain sailing for the Blades, who continued their unbeaten run in the league and extended their lead at the top due to Norwich City dropping points.

Full-Time: Preston North End 0-2 Sheffield United, (Ndiaye, McBurnie)