Preston North End 0-1 Birmingham City: FLW report as Colin’s goal ends unbeaten PNE run

Birmingham City secured their first goal and first win on the road as they defeated Preston North End 1-0 at Deepdale, bringing an end to the Lilywhites’ seven-match Championship clean sheet run in the process.

It was North End who started the brighter, with the re-united front two of Troy Parrott and Emil Riis being a nuisance to the visiting back three.

Parrott had a shot in the first two minutes of the match that was well blocked by Dion Sanderson, whilst Emil Riis could have made it two goals in two matches after his match-winner against Coventry in midweek, but as he went one-on-one with John Ruddy after just five minutes, his left-footed effort was straight at the veteran.

It wasn’t all the Lilywhites in the opening stages though, as a few moments later the Blues had a fantastic chance to open the scoring

Striker Scott Hogan got the wrong side of Liam Lindsay and with just goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to beat in the box, Ben Whiteman came sliding in out of nowhere to intercept the ball to stop what would have been almost certainly the opening goal.

The first goal did come on 16 minutes and for the first time this season, PNE conceded a league goal.

It was Birmingham right-back Maxime Colin who scored a rare goal as he managed to ghost in unmarked at the back post to meet Jordan Graham’s inch-perfect cross, with the Frenchman finding it hard to miss from just a couple of yards out.

With the rest of the first half seeing a plethora of PNE crosses headed away by the away side, the second half started with North End putting the the ball in the back of the net through Parrott.

However, the Irishman was adjudged to have fouled a Birmingham defender just moments before he fired the ball in, giving John Eustace’s side a reprieve.

North End were dominant in the early stages of the first half, which was helped when the visitors withdrew key creative presence Tahith Chong.

Robbie Brady had an effort from outside the box which was palmed away by Ruddy, and minutes later Emil Riis fired against the side netting.

Birmingham pushed to frustrate the hosts though by trying to sit back for a one-goal win, with Ryan Lowe making plenty of alterations to try and break down the Midlands club.

And they did it very successfully, batting away any danger from North End as they peppered the 18-yard box with crosses and shots, but it came to no avail as Lowe’s side lost their unbeaten league run and once again failed to score.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 0-1 Birmingham City (Colin)