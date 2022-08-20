Preston North End 0-0 Watford: FLW report as goal-shy Lilywhites draw again

Preston North End kept their fifth Championship clean sheet in as many matches, but once again they failed to find the back of the net as they drew 0-0 for the fourth time already this season against Rob Edwards’ Watford.

The first good chance fell to the hosts, who were looking to hit the back of the net early following a goalless display against Rotherham United in midweek despite having 22 shots.

Alan Browne was teed up in the box by overlapping centre-back Andrew Hughes, but his powerful effort from around 12 yards out was tipped over the bar by Daniel Bachmann in-between the Watford sticks.

It wouldn’t be long before the visitors had their first chance, and if it wasn’t for a brave block from close range by PNE wing-back Brad Potts then Vakoun Bayo would have netted for the first time in a Hornets shirt.

Bayo would then have another chance moments later as a Hughes clearance cannoned off a visiting player, allowing the Ivory Coast international a clear passage through to Freddie Woodman’s goal.

The striker’s shot however was tame, striking it straight at the Lilywhites stopper in an attempt that didn’t even test him.

The rest of the second half was somewhat of a non-event, with both sides lacking a cutting edge when it came to creating chances, and 15 minutes into the second half it was North End who had the first chance for a while.

Two Republic of Ireland internationals combined as Robbie Brady whipped the ball in with his weaker right boot, Browne got the wrong side of his defender, but his effort was acrobatically clawed away by Bachmann.

Not long after, it could have easily been Watford in-front as the Hertfordshire outfit broke on the counter attack from a North End corner, but as Rey Manaj borne down on Freddie Woodman’s goal, the Albanian lost his composure and fired high into the Bill Shankly Kop.

Manaj squandered another chance later on in the second half and his strike partner Bayo fired against the side netting after fending off the challenge of North End defender Liam Lindsay, with Watford at the time not making their sustained spell of pressure count for anything.

Both sides searched for that opening goal but it ended up proving to be elusive, with Watford heading back down south with just a point and North End drawing yet another game without conceding.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 0-0 Watford