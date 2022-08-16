Preston North End 0-0 Rotherham United: FLW report as Lilywhites waste dominant display

Preston North End and Rotherham United extended their unbeaten runs in the Championship, but it will feel like a dropped point for the hosts who failed to find the back of the net in a dominant second half at Deepdale.

The first chance of the match fell to the hosts after just five minutes, and it ended up being a glorious chance spurned.

Troy Parrott, operating as a lone striker once again, ran at the Millers defence with intent before slipping Daniel Johnson through on goal.

However, the Jamaica international could only slide the ball past the far post of Viktor Johansson in what was a guilt-edged opportunity.

North End were the team causing most of the problems in the first half, and 25 minutes in Parrott could have given them the lead after meeting Robbie Brady’s cut-back.

The Republic of Ireland international striker though had his effort blocked from close range by a Rotherham defender, who put himself on the line to stop the ball from hitting the back of the net.

It was then the visitors who has a major chance though just after the half-hour mark, when the Championship’s early leading assist-maker Dan Barlaser slid Conor Washington through on goal.

Washington got the wrong side of Liam Lindsay before sliding a low effort towards goal, but it trickled just wide of Freddie Woodman’s post.

The man who was having all the chances though was Parrott, and on 37 minutes he was through one-on-one with Johansson, this time with no defenders in his way.

Unfortunately though, he couldn’t beat the Swedish stopper, who outstretched a leg to deny the youngster, and another striker who was having similarly poor luck in-front of goal was Washington.

This time, his effort a few minutes before half-time was on target from a Rotherham cross, but Woodman was down quickly and alertly to turn the ball away.

The second half was somewhat of a non-event until the arrival of Emil Riis onto the pitch, who almost made a quick impact when he put the ball through the legs of a Rotherham defender, but he ran himself into trouble by setting a narrow angle, where he cannoned a shot off the outside of the post.

Chances kept on coming for the Lilywhites, and Brad Potts must have thought he had scored a second worldie in less than a week on 73 minutes when he unleashed a thunderbolt from long range.

However, the faintest of touches from Johansson in-between the sticks for Rotherham diverted the ball onto the crossbar, denying the wing-back another special moment.

Unfortunately for the home sides, Rotherham were able to pretty much stifle them for the remainder of the match, with a plethora of substitutes unable to unlock the route to goal.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 0-0 Rotherham United