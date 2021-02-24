Preston North End 0-0 Queens Park Rangers – FLW reports as the spoils are shared at Deepdale

Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers shared a point each at Deepdale after quite a frantic 45 minutes, with the second half not quite delivering the same drama.

The game started off in a lively fashion, with Scott Sinclair spurning a chance for the home side after just two minutes following Ched Evans’ pass, and not long after QPR went up the other end and created an even better opportunity.

R’s striker Lyndon Dykes was slipped in inside the PNE area, but was denied from point-blank range by the outstretched leg of Danish stopper Daniel Iversen.

The game continued to be played at a fast pace, with North End’s full-backs not bombing on due to the threat of QPR’s wing-backs, leaving Anthony Gordon and Scott Sinclair further upfield.

Everton loanee Gordon twisted the QPR defence inside out on 13 minutes before firing a shot straight at Seny Dieng, and just moments earlier Dykes had another big chance, but his lobbed attempt didn’t carry enough momentum and ended up trickling off target.

A big chance fell to Brad Potts on 24 minutes from a corner, the ball dropping to the Preston number 44 in a prime position, but he fired it high and wide into the stand behind the goal in what was Preston’s biggest chance so far.

Aside from an Ilias Chair chance that went high and wide of Iversen’s goal, North End had the best of the closing stages of the first half.

The hosts should’ve done better from a swift counter attack that ended when Gordon went to ground softly, and the exciting winger went close just before the interval with a header that sailed over.

The last chance of the half fell to Ched Evans, with the ball landing to the striker on the edge of the but he sliced it wide of Dieng’s goal.

The first half of the second 45 minutes didn’t produce many chances – QPR were getting the ball into the box but no-one was there to meet it, whilst Scott Sinclair missed a huge opportunity for North End after meeting Greg Cunningham’s cross with his left foot, but he fired over the bar.

Unlike the first half which was very open, the second half was lacking in quality and openness, and it fizzled out into into a drab draw between two mid-table teams.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 0-0 Queens Park Rangers