Preston North End 0-0 Nottingham Forest: FLW report as Lilywhites fail to make domination count

Preston North End were unable to find the net against Nottingham Forest at Deepdale in a match they dominated for the majority, with the Tricky Trees heading back to the City Ground with a point in a goalless draw.

The first major talking point of the game came for Forest and it involved referee Geoff Eltringham making a big call.

Striker Keinan Davis looked to have been felled by North End defender Sepp van den Berg just inside the penalty area, however Eltringham was unmoved and waved away the strong protests from the away side, despite replays suggesting Forest had legitimate claims.

Despite Forest looking sharp in the initial stages North End did have chances, including from Ched Evans who fired a powerful effort from outside the box just over the crossbar, and just moments later Brad Potts delivered a teasing cross that no white shirt could get on the end of inside the six-yard box.

North End dominated the first half aside from the opening 10 minutes and they had the first chance of the second 45 minutes as well, with Cameron Archer stinging the palms of Ethan Horvath in-between the Forest sticks.

But the Aston Villa loanee had an even bigger chance moments later as he was threaded through with just the American stopper to beat, but when it seemed easier to score the young striker slid his chance wide.

Forest barely had a sniff in the second half with North End having the lions share of the possession, but they could have nicked it right at the death.

Djed Spence, who had a quiet game up until the final stages, burst clear down the right after evading Josh Earl before putting in a low cross across the six-yard box, but none of his team-mates committed to poke the ball home for what would have been an undeserved sucker-punch.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 0-0 Nottingham Forest