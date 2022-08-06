Preston North End 0-0 Hull City: FLW report as Lilywhites and Tigers fail to fire

Preston North End once again played out a goalless draw in the Championship, this time against Hull City at Deepdale, to make sure that both clubs remained unbeaten in their opening two fixtures.

The first goalkeeper to be tested early on was Hull’s Matt Ingram, who had to get down well to Emil Riis’ stinging strike in the opening minutes of the contest.

In truth, the first half was somewhat of a non-event, with many niggly fouls being committed by both sides and there wasn’t any real flow to the contest, with neither goalkeeper having to do much at all.

After a poor opening 45 minutes, the first few minutes of the second half provided much action, with former Tigers wide player Robbie Brady almost opening his account for his new side.

The Irishman struck the ball from outside the area with his weaker right foot – a shot which took a deflection on the way through – before striking Ingram’s post.

Then, just a couple of minutes later, Troy Parrott got ahead of Alfie Jones before firing a left-footed attempt towards goal, but it was beaten away by the hands of Ingram.

Parrott had another chance not long after when he struck an effort on the half-volley from around 25 yards out, and it was a shot that Ingram had to deal with to his left as he parried it away.

It was the hosts who were by far the more threatening team and they came very closer to breaking the deadlocks on 67 minutes.

Brady’s teasing delivery from the right found the head of Parrott, whose knock-down was met by North End skipper Alan Browne, but from a difficult close-range angle he fired the ball into the side netting as he was being challenged by multiple Hull players.

Another huge chance came with six minutes to go in the match, and it fell to Parrott yet again.

The Ireland international brought down a long pass beautifully but saw the ball get stuck under his feet – only for it to re-emerge when he was one-on-one with Ingram.

His dinked effort though was tame and it was diverted away from the goal by the Tigers stopper, with Hull then clearing the danger.

Shota Arveladze seemed happy enough for his Hull side to go back across the Pennines with a point, so set his stall up in the final minutes, which saw North End unable to pass the Tigers back-line to make it a second successive stalemate in the league.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 0-0 Hull City