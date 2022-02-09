Preston North End 0-0 Huddersfield Town: FLW report as the spoils are shared at Deepdale

Preston North End and Huddersfield Town shared the spoils at Deepdale, with the Lilywhites not finishing the chances they had in the second half to win all three points.

There wasn’t much between the two sides in the opening half an hour of the game – both had their moments on the ball but the defences were getting the better of proceedings.

Cameron Archer was looking the most lively player on the pitch and he had a few chances to test Lee Nicholls in-between the sticks for the Terriers but he was unable to do so.

The best chance of the half fell to the hosts and it was Ched Evans who really should have broken the deadlock.

Archer played a delightful through ball into the path of Daniel Johnson, who then fired a fizzing cross into the six yard box, and there was Evans to meet it – but his effort was straight at Nicholls who made himself big to get a hand to it.

The opening 20 minutes of the second half were mostly controlled by North End, with Archer having another chance to open the scoring after putting Matty Pearson on his back with his footwork.

That left the Aston Villa loanee with a clear chance on goal but he fluffed his lines and put the ball over the bar – that came after Alan Browne made what may have been a goal-saving challenge to deny Danel Sinani from opening the scoring at the other end.

North End fans were frustrated at the amount of times that they attacked in numbers, only for the Terriers to get a lucky break with the final ball that was played and with 10 minutes to go it looked like the match was destined to stay goalless.

It wasn’t for the want of trying though with North End dominating the final stages of the match and there was a game of pinball in the Terriers box as several PNE players had chances – but it ended with Archer heading over an effort from Brad Potts.

North End’s top scorer Emil Riis had the final chance of the game though from close range but like the other chances in the second half, he couldn’t put it past Nicholls.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 0-0 Huddersfield Town