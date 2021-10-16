Preston North End 0-0 Derby County – FLW report as the spoils are shared at Deepdale

Nothing could separate Preston North End and Derby County at Deepdale as the two sides played out a goalless draw on a day where Lilywhites owner Trevor Hemmings was remembered following his passing.

There were big chances for both sides in the second half as County rattled the crossbar and North End spurned a one-on-one, meaning that Derby took a point back down the M6.

The first half an hour of the game passed without much to shout about, but the Rams were the much better side on the ball despite only really having one early chance through Ravel Morrison.

That was tipped over though by North End stopper Daniel Iversen and the hosts struggled to get themselves into the game – a chance did eventually fall on the half hour mark though through Sepp van den Berg’s cross but Josh Earl headed over.

There was a contentious decision awarded by the referee late on in the first half as Festy Ebosele and Earl tussled with each other as the former burst into the opposition box, but even though Ebosele went to ground the foul was given against him to leave Derby players incensed.

The second half started much in the way that the first did with little to talk about – PNE’s best chance came through an Andrew Hughes header that just floated wide but we had to wait until 65 minutes for the best opportunity of the whole match.

Jason Knight’s cross was headed onto the bar by left-back Lee Buchanan, and Iversen in the PNE goal had to be very alert to palm away Phil Jagielka’s rebound which was heading in.

North End finally got a foothold in the game and pressured Derby’s ageing centre-back pairing of Jagielka and Curtis Davies, but Ryan Allsop was still not being tested – not until 10 minutes from time.

Former Derby youth product Emil Riis, with eight goals to his name this season already, was threaded through by Daniel Johnson, but the Dane stumbled when trying to compose himself and hit his effort straight at Allsop.

PNE piled the pressure on late but they couldn’t find the back of the net and it finished all square.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 0-0 Derby County