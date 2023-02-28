Preston North End 0-0 Coventry City: FLW report as Lilywhites and Sky Blues cannot be separated

Preston North End’s unbeaten run stretched to four matches on Tuesday night at Deepdale with a 0-0 draw against Coventry City – the Lilywhites’ eighth stalemate of the season – with both sides squandering chances to take all three points either side of half tim.

The opening quarter of an hour was a pretty cagey affair with both sides defences standing firm – Coventry did have the two best efforts though as Jake Bidwell’s long-range effort stung the palms of Freddie Woodman in the North End goal whilst Jamie Allen’s volley not long after was over the bar.

PNE had the first major chance of the game as Daniel Johnson, who had wriggled away from several challenges from opposition players on the edge of the box, dinked the ball into the box, which found an unmarked Ched Evans who had broken the offside trap.

North End’s top scorer though could not compose himself in acres of space as he fired into the side netting with Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson closing him down.

Evans was dispossessed moments later in an event which led to a big Coventry chance – Gustavo Hamer started the counter attack and managed to find the onrushing Allen bursting in acres of space down the right flank.

Thankfully for the hosts though, the midfielder fluffed his lines when bearing down on Woodman’s goal and shot straight into the PNE number one’s hands.

Unfortunately the intensity and end-to-end nature of the match could not be kept up for the rest of the half and most of the second following the interval, with defences coming out on top.

North End probably should have been ahead with 10 minutes to play through substitute Liam Delap.

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez was at his adventurous best as he drove down the left before his cross was pulled back too far – Brad Potts diverted it back across though with the ball eventually falling to Delap a few yards out, but he somehow scuffed his shot wide of Ben Wilson’s goal.

Not long after that it was Coventry’s chance to try and break the deadlock late on in the game as Jack Burroughs sprinted down the right flank with the ball – his low cross was held up by Viktor Gyokeres, who laid it off to wing-back Jake Bidwell in the box, but he lifted it far over the bar.

Both sides failed to create any clear cut efforts in the final moments of the match though as the Sky Blues took a point back down the M6 – they both remain inside the top half of the table.

FULL-TIME: Preston North End 0-0 Coventry City