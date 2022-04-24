Preston manager Ryan Lowe reveals double injury concern for Blackburn game

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is sweating on the fitness of Emil Riis Jakobsen and Alan Browne for the Lancashire derby against Blackburn on Monday night.

The Lilywhites boss will make a late fitness check on Jakobsen and Browne for their Championship tie at home against Tony Mowbray’s Rovers.

It will be a huge blow if Lowe would be without his top scorer and captain for the game as they go into the match knowing they can prevent their rivals from finishing in the playoffs with a win.

It would be the third consecutive game that Preston would be without Jakobsen after the Dane injured his hamstring against QPR earlier this month whilst Browne limped off in the defeat to Fulham on Tuesday.

Speaking on the availability, Lowe told local media: “Who might be (available), who might not be? I’m not sure myself yet.

“Browney and Emil, we will see how they are and other than that they will all be fine. It’s trying to find a winning team isn’t it?”

Preston could move level on points with West Brom and Stoke with a win, but more importantly it would be another win over a local rival for Lowe since he came into the club after they beat Blackpool earlier this month.

The Verdict

It will be a huge blow to Preston if they were without two key players.

It would perhaps be more of a blow if Preston were without Jakobsen as a source of goals alongside loanee Cameron Archer has been hard to find for North End this season.

That being said, missing your captain in Browne for a derby will be huge although Lowe’s side seem well stocked in midfield.

As a result, it will be interesting to see who North End have available here, given the influence of that duo means their availability could have a big say in the Championship play-off race.