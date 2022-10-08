Preston manager Ryan Lowe looking to lay down marker against Norwich City

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is looking to lay down a marker as his side take on promotion favourites Norwich City.

Lowe is looking forward to seeing what his side is capable of with his team travelling to Carrow Road hoping to build on their midweek win over West Brom.

It will mean back-to-back wins for the first time this season should Preston come away with the three points with Lowe admitting that the trip to Norfolk present an opportunity for his side to lay a marker down against one of the best teams in the Championship.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Lowe said: “We have to go there on a bit of a high with a positive vibe. You’re playing against good players, of course, you’re playing against a good club.

“One thing I want my players to do is to test themselves against these good teams. I want the lads to be excited and to go and stamp their authority down.” Lowe is looking forward to the trip to Carrow Road, believing that the game against Norwich is “exactly what the division is all about”.

“We’ve played Sheffield United at home, we’ve gone to Sunderland to play at the Stadium of Light in front of 40,000, we’ve played against West Brom who are ex-Premier League and then we’re on our travels to Carrow Road – and I’ve never been there. I’m looking forward to going.”

A win for Preston will mean the Lancashire side could move into playoff contention as they currently sit just two points off Swansea in sixth.

The Verdict

Lowe will be desperate his side can gain some consistency with a stop/start season proving difficult to overcome.

They’ve score just four goals this season which isn’t reflective of their performances and chance creation, but nonetheless, their conversion has let them down.

Although they keep teams out, scoring goals wins you games and it could hold Lowe’s side back come the end of the season.

It’s perhaps why Lowe is suggesting that the game against Norwich is the perfect opportunity for his side to show the rest of the division what they’re capable of.