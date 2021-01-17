Preston make transfer decision on forward’s future at Deepdale

Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley is free to leave the club in the January transfer window, per The Sun on Sunday (17/01, page 59).

The 27-year-old – a January 2019 signing from Exeter City – was not in the squad for North End’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol City yesterday, with no news of an injury picked up by the target man.

But there now may be an explanation for his absence with the Lilywhites apparently happy to let him leave the club on loan – if a buyer can pay his wages.

Stockley was in a rich vein of form for League Two outfit Exeter City before joining North End, scoring 16 goals in 25 games in the 2018/19 campaign for the Grecians.

He hasn’t been able to consistently show his abilities in the second tier of English football though, scoring just eight goals in 65 outings in the Championship.

It looks like Stockley’s time at Deepdale may be over for good though, with recent loan signing Ched Evans making his bow for the club against Bristol City and jumping up in the pecking order.

Preston are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on Birmingham City, in what could potentially be a tricky test for North End.

The Verdict

The League One salary cap makes things tough for teams to bring in experienced Championship players now, but Stockley shouldn’t be on huge wages considering he only signed from Exeter and North End have a bottom-third Championship budget as it is.

You would imagine that a few clubs in the third-tier will be looking to take a punt on Stockley, who will be eager to find regular game time at the earliest of opportunities.

But his availability being made public may bring in more interest for Stockley, who could be one of many North End players departing this month with the likes of out of contract pair Ben Davies and Ben Pearson attracting interest.