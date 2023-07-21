Highlights Preston are in talks with Liverpool to sign young striker Layton Stewart, with a permanent or loan move a possibility.

Preston's manager, Ryan Lowe, sees Stewart as an important addition to the squad and addressing their lack of depth and quality up top is a priority.

Preston's summer transfer plans have been slow, but they are looking for the right profile of player to enhance the group, and signing Stewart would be an exciting addition.

Who is Layton Stewart?

The local lad has been with Liverpool since he was a kid, progressing through the academy, and he was given a long-term contract in 2021, showing how he was rated by the club.

As you would expect, he has found game time hard to come by, with Stewart featuring for the development sides, although he did make his debut for the Reds in a League Cup win over Derby.

However, at 20, it appears Stewart is ready to move from Anfield in search of more game time, with the Liverpool Echo revealing that North End are in talks to sign the player.

Preston want to sign Layton Stewart

The update explains that talks are ongoing between the clubs, and whilst there is a hope to make it a permanent one, a loan switch shouldn’t be ruled out.

Either way, it seems apparent that Ryan Lowe wants Stewart as part of his squad for next season, with attacking reinforcements one of the priorities in the summer window for the Preston chief.

Tom Cannon enjoyed a productive loan spell at Deepdale after joining from Everton, but it’s a tough ask to get the Everton man back at the club, with Sunderland and Luton thought to be keen on the forward.

If this move does happen, Stewart will be the second player to arrive at Preston from Liverpool, with Calvin Ramsay on loan with the Championship side for the season.

Do Preston need a striker?

As mentioned, Cannon’s return to Everton, combined with Emil Riis returning from injury, and a lack of goals last season, means that you would expect a few attacking additions through the door. Will Keane was a positive start, but they still lack depth and quality up top, so it’s something that will be addressed.

For Stewart, it’s a chance to get more regular game time, so it would be a great opportunity for him to work with Lowe, a former striker himself, and he could quickly become an important player for Preston if he hits the ground running.

Preston summer transfer plans

It’s been a slow burner for Preston this summer, with Lowe making it clear towards the end of the previous season that he wanted to make changes to the squad to ensure they could properly push for the play-offs.

Of course, he is working within a budget, so it’s not like Preston can just go out and get any player they want. There has to be patience, and they have to search for the right profile of player to enhance the group.

Clearly, Stewart is someone with a lot of potential, so this would be an exciting addition, and it would appear to suit all parties if it did get over the line.

Lowe’s side begin their Championship campaign with a trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City on August 5.