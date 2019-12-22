Preston lining up big money move for in-form League One striker

Preston North End are set to target Peterborough United forward Ivan Toney in the January transfer window, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Toney has been in outstanding form for Posh all season, scoring 14 goals in 20 appearances in the current League One campaign, helping his side to second in the current third-tier standings.

Preston meanwhile have struggled for options in the centre forward position, with a season-ending injury suffered by Louis Moult late in August leaving David Nugent and Jayden Stockley as the club’s only options in that area of the pitch.

It seems therefore as though North End will be targeting a forward when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, with Toney now emerging as an option for the Championship play-off contenders.

According to the latest update from Nixon, Preston could be set to offer a club-record fee in order to secure Toney amid interest from elsewhere, with any deal potentially seeing a current North End player heading in the opposite direction to London Road.

Preston. Want Ivan Toney from Peterborough. Will offer record sum. Poss plus a player. Posh want fortunes. Others in too. Many have to sell a striker first. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 22, 2019

Preston last broke their transfer record this summer, with the signing of Tom Bayliss from Coventry, for a fee reported to be in the region of £2million.

There are currently 18 months remaining on Toney’s current contract with Peterborough, securing his future at the club until the summer of 2021.

The Verdict

This could be a really good signing for Preston.

As impressive as North End have been this season, attack has been something of an issue for them, with manager Alex Neil currently lacking in both options and goals in that position, with Nugent and Stockley scoring just three between them so far.

The arrival of Toney therefore looks as though it could be a big boost for North End, given the form he has shown since his move to Peterborough at the start of last season, and you feel he will be keen to prove himself in the Championship.

Securing his signature would surely be a big statement of intent for Preston, although it may not be easy for them to do that, with Peterborough surely desperate to keep hold of their key players as they push for a place in the Championship of their own next season.