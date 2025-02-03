Watford centre-back Ryan Porteous is the subject of interest from Championship sides Hull City and Preston North End – with the latter said to be leading the race.

Interest in Porteous from Hull first emerged via a report from FussballEuropa stating that the Scotland international is far from content with his current situation in Hertfordshire, and he had even been the subject of a seven-figure bid from Ruben Selles' side.

Now, both Hull and Preston are said to be keen on signing him on a loan deal, according to the latest reports from The Mirror (02/02, 21:51). Watford are open to allowing him to leave, with the Lilywhites the favourites to land him.

That's despite the fact that Porteous has been a regular fixture in the Hornets' defence throughout the campaign. He has started 18 of their 30 Championship fixtures, including a further four appearances from the bench. Not all is said to be well with the 25-year-old at Vicarage Road, as he has now been linked with a potential departure.

Ryan Porteous linked to Hull City and Preston

Since his £450,000 arrival from Hibernian two years ago, Porteous has proven to be a commanding and consistent central defender, with his aerial threat rightfully earning the 12-time international a place in Steve Clarke's squad for UEFA Euro 2024.

It was reported initially by FussballEuropa that Porteous had fallen out with Tom Cleverley after being named as a substitute against Sheffield United on January 4th, and that Hull had lodged a €2m+ bid for the centre-back.

And, whilst no further reports have been made regarding a concrete bid - Cleverley did admit that interest in the 25-year-old has surfaced from clubs, via Hull Live. Although the Watford boss stated there was no evidence of a falling out between the pair.

“I don’t know where the reports have come from, and I don’t think there are any quotes in the stories," he told the Watford Observer.

“He is one of a number of our players that have attracted a little bit of interest, but right now Ryan is a Watford player and right in the thick of things for selection."

Now, Watford are in talks with Preston ahead of tonight's transfer deadline, despite the interest from rival Championship clubs this month, including Hull. That's because The Mirror understands that Preston are now leading the race to sign the centre-half, who would spend the second half of the season at Deepdale.

Ryan Porteous would be a good fit for Preston

A physical and aggressive centre-back known for his strong aerial ability and tenacious tackling, Porteous would suit Paul Heckingbottom's back three system as a no-nonsense defender in the heart of the defensive trio.

With over 70 appearances at this level under his belt, there are far worse defensive options for Heckingbottom to consider when it comes to both Preston's short and long-term ambitions.

A future defensive axis that includes Porteous, Lewis Gibson, Jordan Storey, or Andrew Hughes looks sturdy and reliable for Championship level. His leadership qualities and fearless approach make him a commanding presence at the back and he should slot in comfortably.