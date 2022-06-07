Preston join Bolton Wanderers in Fulham player pursuit

Following a 13th-placed Championship finish last time out, Preston North End will be striving for further improvement when the new campaign gets underway.

The club saw a noticeable improvement when Ryan Lowe walked through the doors at Deepdale, with the 43-year-old arriving in December after a successful period with Plymouth Argyle.

Now tasked with a full summer to best prepare his squad for the rigours of challenging nearer the top end of the division, Lowe is looking to bolster his right-wing-back options with the addition of Fulham’s Marlon Fossey, as per a report from The Bolton News.

The Lilywhites do face competition from Bolton Wanderers though, with the 23-year-old enjoying a successful stint with the Trotters last season.

The attack-minded wing-back featured 15 times in League One last season, chipping in with a goal and five assists.

The verdict

With the wing-back areas appearing to be positions that will need bolstering this summer, given the importance Lowe placed on those areas whilst at Plymouth, Fossey looks like an excellent option for the Lilywhites to consider.

The 23-year-old, who possesses excellent levels of creativity, pace and dribbling ability, has also proven to be a competent defender who excels when engaging in one-on-one battles.

Despite Bolton working hard to try and secure a further deal for the young wing-back, Preston’s Championship status could win them this race.

Especially when considering that Fulham will be plying their trade in the Premier League next season, with a loan stint at the Championship seemingly bridging that gap.