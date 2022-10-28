Preston & Hull City battling it out to secure transfer move for 20-goal free agent

Preston and Hull City are both interested in signing striker Lee Erwin who will be available as a free agent next week.

The 28-year-old is currently playing in Finland with FC Haka and he has enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign, scoring 20 goals in 27 games, including a hat-trick last time out to help the side to the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season.

However, with his deal expiring in the coming days due to the Finnish league finishing, Erwin is going to be on the lookout for a new club.

And, Football Insider have revealed that the player will have two potential moves on the table from the Championship, with North End and the Tigers said to be ‘readying contract offers’.

Even though it’s outside the transfer window, as Erwin will be without a club the move could be finalised immediately, whilst any concerns about his fitness will be eased by the fact he has been playing regularly over the past few months.

Erwin may be known to fans in the UK as he has previously featured for the likes of Leeds United, Motherwell and Oldham among others.

The verdict

It’s clear that Hull and particularly Preston need more options up top so the chance of bringing in Erwin is one that they are right to explore.

Of course, the standard of the Finnish top-flight is nowhere near the Championship, so that is a worry and Erwin’s record in this country isn’t great previously.

But, this is still a low risk move and it’s one that could pay off, so it will be interesting to see where the striker ends up.

