Preston hoping to finalise transfer swoop for 29-y/o defender

Preston are looking to complete the signing of Cyrus Christie on a free transfer.

The right-back has been contract to Fulham for the past few years but he has struggled to get near the first-team at Craven Cottage, with his game time coming out on loan at Nottingham Forest and most recently Swansea.

But, with his deal expiring in the summer, Christie was always going to leave and he is on the lookout for his next club ahead of the 22/23 campaign.

And, according to reporter Alan Nixon, North End are going all-out to try and land the Ireland international, with talks to take place this week as they try to reach an agreement.

Boss Ryan Lowe has been looking to make new additions as he prepares for his first full season in charge and he will see Christie as the ideal choice for the wing-back position down the right flank.

The 29-year-old has plenty of experience at this level, which includes playing a part in two promotions for Fulham to the top-flight.

The verdict

This would be a very smart signing for Preston, firstly because it’s an area of the pitch that they need to strengthen.

As well as that, Christie would appear to be a good fit in terms of suiting the style of play Lowe wants, as he is an attack-minded player and would contribute going forward as well as defensively.

So, if they can get this over the line then it would be a very good addition for Preston ahead of what’s expected to be a very busy summer.

