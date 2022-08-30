Preston hoping to finalise late transfer swoop for West Ham player

Preston are hoping to sign West Ham right wing-back Harrison Ashby on loan ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated by the Hammers but he has understandably struggled to get game time given the quality ahead of him in the pecking order for David Moyes.

Therefore, a loan move may be seen as the best step for his development and Football Insider have revealed that North End are looking to do a deal for the youngster.

Right wing-back has been a problem position for Ryan Lowe all summer, so this would be a welcome addition for the boss, although the update does say that they are still waiting for West Ham to decide whether Ashby is going to leave.

The Scotland U21 international featured for West Ham in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg win against Viborg, whilst he made the bench against Brighton days later.

However, in the past two games Moyes has not selected Ashby in the squad, with the Hammers strengthening their defence in the market by signing Thilo Kehrer.

Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Lilywhites?

1 of 25 Peter Crouch Yes No

The verdict

This would appear to be a very good move for all parties and it’s one that Preston will be desperate to get over the line.

It’s no secret they need a new right wing-back and this would give Ashby the chance to play regular football which has to be what he needs at this stage of his career.

So, this is one to monitor in the coming days and it would end what has been a productive window for Lowe as he looks to reshape the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.