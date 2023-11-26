Highlights Preston is vying to sign Liverpool center-back Jarell Quansah on loan in January.

Preston are pushing to sign Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah if he is allowed to leave Anfield on loan in the January window.

Who is Jarell Quansah?

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks at Liverpool, and he spent the second half of the 22/23 campaign on loan at Bristol Rovers to give him his first taste of professional football, where he impressed.

Since returning, Quansah has been working with Jürgen Klopp in the first-team, and he has managed to feature in nine games this season in all competitions, including four in the Premier League, whilst he was on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

The youngster has shown he has great defensive instincts, but he is also very comfortable in possession, with his form also seeing Quansah called up to the England U21 squad.

Preston and Leicester keen on Jarell Quansah

Despite his undoubted potential, the reality is that Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are ahead of Quansah in the pecking order, so game time could be hard to come by in the future.

Therefore, the Reds may be open to a temporary move for the player in the New Year, and The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Preston and Leicester are pushing to sign Quansah on loan.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajic Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frokjaer-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

North End have managed to do deals with Liverpool in the past, so they are viewed as a good place for players to develop, which could make them favourites here, particularly as the Foxes are well-stocked for options at the back.

Sepp van den Berg spent a productive 18 months at Deepdale from 2021, whilst Calvin Ramsay joined in the summer, although injuries have restricted his progress.

Do Preston need Jarell Quansah?

Only Southampton have conceded more goals than Preston in the top nine, so whilst they're not disastrous defensively, it’s an area they could improve.

And, in Quansah they would be getting someone who looks a big upgrade on what they have.

The youngster has done very well in some challenging fixtures for Liverpool this season, so he would be ready for the Championship, and his composure and ability on the ball could offer Preston a different dimension in the way they play.

Of course, he’s still a young lad, so there are areas of his game that he needs to improve, but Quansah looks the type who will flourish once he gets more exposure in the first-team. So, on paper at least, it would appear to be a real coup for Ryan Lowe if they can get this over the line.

What next for Preston?

Saturday was hugely frustrating for Preston, as they were beaten by two late stoppage time Cardiff goals to lose 2-1 after Robbie Brady had been sent off.

But, they remain in the play-off places, and it can’t take away from what has been a good season so far for Lowe’s men.

They are back in action on Tuesday with a tough trip to Middlesbrough, and they will be desperate to get back out there to bounce back from the Cardiff result.