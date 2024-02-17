Highlights Liam Millar has been a key asset for Preston North End this season with 4 goals and 5 assists in the Championship.

Millar's match-winning performances have attracted transfer interest from Premier League sides like West Ham United.

While Sunderland may see Millar as a replacement for Jack Clarke, Preston fans are hopeful he will stay in Lancashire beyond this season.

Preston North End and Sunderland are locking horns in this season's tight race for a place in the Championship play-offs come the end of the season, but by summer the pair could go head-to-head in a transfer battle.

Since signing on loan from Basel last summer, wide man Liam Millar has been a key asset for North End and has provided the Deepdale faithful with some exciting moments, such as his impressive last-minute winner against promotion hopefuls Leeds United on Boxing Day.

Fans of the Lilywhites have enjoyed Millar's stay in Lancashire so far and will hope that the club can retain the star's services beyond the current season by signing him permanently.

Liam Millar 2023/24 Championship stats, according to FotMob Stats correct as of 16/02/2024 Appearances 26 Starts 20 Goals 4 Assists 5 Expected Goals (xG) 2.04 Expected Assists (xA) 2.71

The Canada international once again showed his class for Ryan Lowe's men as he recently scored in a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough, who landed a top-six spot last campaign.

The ace also proved he can produce the goods in some of the biggest Championship games, as well as when his team are on the back foot, as he assisted hot-shot Will Keane at Elland Road as the Lilywhites fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leeds in January.

Preston fans would love to see the ace remain in the North West, but transfer interest from fellow play-off chasers Sunderland could mean that an extended stay at Deepdale is not possible for Millar.

Liam Millar viewed as a replacement for Jack Clarke

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is the Black Cats' main source of goals, and his form could determine whether Mick Beale's side are able to land a play-off spot.

But his match-winning performances have not gone unnoticed, and he has been subject to transfer interest from Premier League sides such as West Ham United.

A big blow has been dealt to the Mackems faithful, as Clarke's agent, Ian Harte, recently told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast that his client would "hopefully" leave the Stadium of Light in the summer.

If Clarke leaves the Black Cats, the North East outfit will have to find a suitable replacement and are said to view Millar as an option while performances for the Lilywhites could show that's a correct stance.

Lilywhites fans will hope Liam Millar wants to stay at Deepdale

The 24-year-old is clearly enjoying his football for the Lilywhites, while manager Lowe is seemingly able to get the best out of the ex-Liverpool man.

Millar is being offered plenty of gametime and is playing well, so he may wish to stay in Lancashire should he depart current club Basel this summer.

Furthermore, the Lilywhites could arguably offer the wideman more stability than that of the Black Cats, as the sacking of Tony Mowbray, who broadly speaking, performed well as Mackems boss, in December shows how quickly things can change at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats' form has been somewhat patchy under Beale, so there is no guarantee that the former QPR boss will not suffer the same fate as that of Mowbray.

Lowe, meanwhile, seems to be in a safe position as Lilywhites boss and is a manager Millar knows well and also performs successfully for, scoring goals and creating assists.

On the other hand, having reached the play-offs in 2022/23, the Black Cats, who are in the top-six race once more, may be more likely to earn promotion than North End, which could make the Stadium of Light a more attractive destination for Millar.

But the Lilywhites faithful will be desperate to see Millar remain at their club, as he has the ability to land the Lancashire outfit in the top six if he not only remains on his current form but continues to improve under Lowe.